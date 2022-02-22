Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 417 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,087 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 1.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in First Solar by 2.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,422 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 15.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in First Solar by 3.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,441 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $68.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.39 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.58.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

