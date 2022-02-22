MFA Financial (MFA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect MFA Financial to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:MFA opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.60. MFA Financial has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 67.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MFA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,134,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in MFA Financial by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,204,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,731,000 after acquiring an additional 492,591 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in MFA Financial by 332.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 522,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 401,770 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in MFA Financial by 869.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 112,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 100,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in MFA Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,273,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,299,000 after acquiring an additional 84,277 shares during the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MFA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.94.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

