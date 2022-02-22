MFA Financial (MFA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2022

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect MFA Financial to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:MFA opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.60. MFA Financial has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 67.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MFA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,134,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in MFA Financial by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,204,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,731,000 after acquiring an additional 492,591 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in MFA Financial by 332.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 522,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 401,770 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in MFA Financial by 869.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 112,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 100,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in MFA Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,273,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,299,000 after acquiring an additional 84,277 shares during the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MFA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.94.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA)

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.