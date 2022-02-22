Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Alaethes Wealth LLC

Alaethes Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,463 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.2% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 346,695 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $93,914,000 after purchasing an additional 19,983 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,714,505 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $464,459,000 after purchasing an additional 444,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.19. The company had a trading volume of 977,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,401,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $313.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.64. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $224.26 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

