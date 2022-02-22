Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,207 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.5% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $287.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,401,406. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $224.26 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

