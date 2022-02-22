MidasProtocol Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $76,841.00 (MAS)

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One MidasProtocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MidasProtocol has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. MidasProtocol has a market cap of $122,603.84 and approximately $76,841.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MidasProtocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00036822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00108252 BTC.

MidasProtocol Coin Profile

MAS is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol . The official website for MidasProtocol is midasprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

MidasProtocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MidasProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MidasProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MidasProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MidasProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.