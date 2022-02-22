Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 4,508 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3,339.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,643 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 323 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,845 shares of company stock worth $4,422,295. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EA opened at $129.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $120.08 and a one year high of $148.98. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EA. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.81.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

