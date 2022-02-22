Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Boosts Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Square were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Square in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Square in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 56.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 58.8% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $1,017,988.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SQ opened at $97.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.83. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $96.83 and a one year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Square from $295.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.19.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

