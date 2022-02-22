Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 95.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 381,751 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 473.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 86,890 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 407,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 326,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,639,000 after purchasing an additional 38,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 236,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,667,000 after purchasing an additional 38,563 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ITB opened at $66.82 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.36.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

