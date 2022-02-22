Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. decreased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 91.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,266 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 64.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,356 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 502.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,450,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,684 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,570,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,371,951,000 after purchasing an additional 752,201 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 440.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 686,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,538,000 after purchasing an additional 559,566 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 15.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,610,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,983,000 after purchasing an additional 479,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $66.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 52.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.66. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $74.60.

The business also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.92%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

