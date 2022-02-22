Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 1,246 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,152,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919,356 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,735,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,903,000 after purchasing an additional 124,224 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 90,705 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 162,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 88,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,109,000.

Shares of PHB opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.32. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $19.69.

