Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of MLSS stock opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. Milestone Scientific has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $92.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.34.
About Milestone Scientific
