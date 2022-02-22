Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc (LON:MLC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $686.98

Shares of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc (LON:MLC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 686.98 ($9.34) and traded as high as GBX 700 ($9.52). Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc shares last traded at GBX 687 ($9.34), with a volume of 16,158 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22. The company has a market cap of £2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 60.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 687 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 686.98.
Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc Company Profile (LON:MLC)
