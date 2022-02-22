Millennium Management LLC Buys 445,736 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 477.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 539,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445,736 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Neogen worth $23,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Neogen during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Neogen by 90.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Neogen by 179.6% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Neogen by 40.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Neogen by 100.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEOG opened at $35.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.83 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.46. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $48.85.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $130.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.06 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 636 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $28,562.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Edward Jones acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $50,092.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

