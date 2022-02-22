Millennium Management LLC Has $22.47 Million Stock Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,040,341 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Entergy worth $22,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Entergy by 24,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its position in Entergy by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $104.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.