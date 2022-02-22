Millennium Management LLC Increases Stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 58.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 105,537 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.60% of Cohen & Steers worth $24,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 7,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

In other news, Director Martin Cohen sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $9,624,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $79.82 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.43 and a 12-month high of $101.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $159.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.13 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 87.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

