Millennium Management LLC Purchases 578,449 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 3,685.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 594,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578,449 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.68% of Camping World worth $23,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 50.8% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 839,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,641,000 after purchasing an additional 283,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 31.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,264,000 after purchasing an additional 246,478 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 391.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,856,000 after purchasing an additional 242,992 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 118.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 317,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,329,000 after purchasing an additional 172,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 101.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 341,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 171,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $371,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $32.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 3.01. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CWH shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.