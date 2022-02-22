Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) will announce earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mimecast’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.30. Mimecast posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mimecast.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Mimecast had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MIME. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Mimecast from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

NASDAQ MIME traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $79.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,164,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,614. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $38.84 and a 52-week high of $85.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.49 and a 200-day moving average of $73.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mimecast by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Mimecast by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Mimecast by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Mimecast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mimecast (MIME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.