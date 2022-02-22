Minter Network (BIP) One Day Volume Hits $10,242.00

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Minter Network has a market cap of $11.51 million and approximately $10,242.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.59 or 0.00132931 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.72 or 0.00185254 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00043452 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00022567 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,510.07 or 0.06866290 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,491,125,952 coins and its circulating supply is 5,285,916,385 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

