Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target Cut to $155.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRTX. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $190.27.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $91.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.36. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $88.83 and a fifty-two week high of $209.05.

In related news, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $64,215.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $46,899.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,607 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

