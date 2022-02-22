Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.93

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.93 and last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 3776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitie Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.0188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.57%.

About Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY)

Mitie Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of facilities management and professional services. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services, Business Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes and Waste. The company was founded by Ian Reginald Stewart and David Malcolm Telling in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

