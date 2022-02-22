MML Investors Services LLC Has $2.76 Million Position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.24% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 309,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,154,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FPXI opened at $50.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.46. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.31 and a fifty-two week high of $77.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%.

