MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 363.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,065,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $708,683,000 after buying an additional 835,135 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Align Technology by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 377,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,493,000 after buying an additional 243,324 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,193,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 194,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,223,000 after buying an additional 132,147 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Align Technology by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,957,000 after buying an additional 107,922 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALGN stock opened at $498.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $549.81 and a 200 day moving average of $628.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.67. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $432.09 and a 52 week high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.69.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

