Modefi (MOD) Trading 16.7% Lower Over Last Week

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. In the last week, Modefi has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Modefi coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001383 BTC on major exchanges. Modefi has a total market capitalization of $7.41 million and approximately $458,628.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00036130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00107454 BTC.

Modefi Profile

MOD is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,658,841 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Buying and Selling Modefi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modefi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Modefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

