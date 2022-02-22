Molson Coors Beverage (TAP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.21. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $61.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of -23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,272,000 after buying an additional 173,457 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 877,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,680,000 after buying an additional 160,173 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $4,598,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,318,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,098,000 after buying an additional 83,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 342,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,896,000 after buying an additional 15,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.