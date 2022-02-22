MonetaryUnit Price Reaches $0.0030 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $744,528.08 and $398.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00128021 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 247,023,873 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

