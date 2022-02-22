Morgan Stanley Acquires 36,642 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 735,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $58,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $62.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.01. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $58.05 and a 52-week high of $113.20.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

