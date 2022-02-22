Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 151.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 864,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520,747 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $57,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 23.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the second quarter worth about $325,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 7.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 26.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 66.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LMND shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade from $62.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lemonade from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lemonade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $348,247.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lemonade stock opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.96. Lemonade, Inc. has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $153.20.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

