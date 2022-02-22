Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,163,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,416 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $60,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 446.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

In related news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim bought 16,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.45 per share, with a total value of $778,037.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock opened at $42.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.19. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $61.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Profile

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.