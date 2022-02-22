Morgan Stanley Buys 26,649 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,649 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.12% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $59,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period.

Shares of IHF stock opened at $266.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.47. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1 year low of $232.17 and a 1 year high of $293.37.

