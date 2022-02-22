Morgan Stanley Grows Position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,547,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,649 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $64,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOE. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 218,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 39,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 24,576 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 331,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,907,000 after acquiring an additional 93,108 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 16,589 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average of $12.10. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $12.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

