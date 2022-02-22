Morgan Stanley Lowers Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,236,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352,074 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $57,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAP opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.21. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TAP. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

