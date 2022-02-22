Morgan Stanley Purchases 29,821 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,031,508 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.85% of Toll Brothers worth $57,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 36.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 608.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 119.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp downgraded Toll Brothers from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $207,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.91, for a total value of $36,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,285. 8.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TOL opened at $54.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.30. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.79 and a 1 year high of $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.21%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

