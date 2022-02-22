Morgan Stanley Raises Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target to $48.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.50% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on EQH. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.
EQH stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.99. 7,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,606,665. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.58. Equitable has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $37.13.
In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $42,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $473,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,720 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 714.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.
Equitable Company Profile
Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and comprises two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.
