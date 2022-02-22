Morgan Stanley Raises Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Price Target to $48.00

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EQH. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

EQH stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.99. 7,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,606,665. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.58. Equitable has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equitable will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $42,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $473,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,720 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 714.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and comprises two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

