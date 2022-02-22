Morgan Stanley Trims Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Target Price to $160.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FIVN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.74.

Get Five9 alerts:

FIVN opened at $115.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.63. Five9 has a 1-year low of $114.37 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.01 and a beta of 0.46.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,536 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.12, for a total transaction of $456,568.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $161,579.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,622 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Five9 by 41,717.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,616 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 388.0% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,988 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $191,622,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $177,296,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Five9 in the third quarter valued at $134,661,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.