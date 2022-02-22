Morgan Stanley Trims Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Target Price to $74.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.36.

NYSE GMED opened at $66.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.78. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $84.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 19.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 15.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,768 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $85,183,000 after buying an additional 145,689 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Globus Medical by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 490,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Globus Medical by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,239,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $94,933,000 after purchasing an additional 209,077 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 0.9% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 150,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 183.0% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 78,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

