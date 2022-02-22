Morgan Stanley Trims NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Target Price to $88.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.57.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $74.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.82. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 85.08%.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 and sold 96,903 shares valued at $8,470,538. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 52,510 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

