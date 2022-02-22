Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Shares Sold by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. cut its position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,090 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $14,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Movado Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,231,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,754,000 after acquiring an additional 73,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 513,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,153,000 after buying an additional 12,615 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,047,000 after buying an additional 64,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 206,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of MOV stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.31. 879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,968. The company has a market cap of $900.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.82. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $48.66.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Movado Group news, VP Vivian Delia sold 15,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $679,889.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sallie A. Demarsilis sold 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $830,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,040 shares of company stock worth $4,354,986. Insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

