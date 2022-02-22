MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.62 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of MTY Food Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.62 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.93.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTY. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$84.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$70.00.

MTY opened at C$53.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$56.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$61.96. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of C$47.52 and a twelve month high of C$72.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5.65%.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

