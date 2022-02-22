MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.62 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of MTY Food Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.62 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.93.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTY. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$84.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$70.00.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5.65%.
MTY Food Group Company Profile
MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.
