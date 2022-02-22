MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Trading Down 4.7%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) fell 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.03 and last traded at $4.08. 34,722 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,441,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPLN. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of MultiPlan from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MultiPlan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%.

In other MultiPlan news, CFO James M. Head bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MultiPlan by 49.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 91,441 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in MultiPlan in the second quarter worth approximately $417,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MultiPlan in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MultiPlan by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,190,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,893,000 after buying an additional 2,069,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in MultiPlan by 627.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,610,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,372,000 after buying an additional 3,114,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Company Profile (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

