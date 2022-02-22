Myriad Genetics (MYGN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Myriad Genetics to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MYGN opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $36.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 1.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYGN. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

