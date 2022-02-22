NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 92.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 329,137 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of NanoString Technologies worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSTG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 449.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 425.7% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 33.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies during the third quarter worth about $263,000.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NSTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

Shares of NSTG opened at $31.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.73. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $83.01. The company has a current ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.