NanoString Technologies (NSTG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock opened at $31.72 on Tuesday. NanoString Technologies has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $83.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 10.03 and a quick ratio of 9.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.64 and its 200 day moving average is $44.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.73.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 383.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 209.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 11.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.