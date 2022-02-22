Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

NATH opened at $55.38 on Tuesday. Nathan’s Famous has a one year low of $51.50 and a one year high of $78.89. The stock has a market cap of $227.89 million, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.59.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Nathan’s Famous by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 253,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,797,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 165,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 39,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the period. 41.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nathan’s Famous, Inc engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.