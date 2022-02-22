National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,889,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Danaher by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,372,479,000 after purchasing an additional 635,346 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,110,832,000 after purchasing an additional 231,576 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Danaher by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,889,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,117,477,000 after purchasing an additional 508,542 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Danaher by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,283,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,954,466,000 after purchasing an additional 507,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Barclays cut their price target on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,657,572. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $266.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $190.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $295.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.34.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

