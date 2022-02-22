National Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,982 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 23,443 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.6% in the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the airline’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Navalign LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the airline’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,010 shares of the airline’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.8% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the airline’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LUV. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.24.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $45.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.25. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

