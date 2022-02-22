National Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,770 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 80.7% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.7% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TAK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Takeda Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

NYSE:TAK opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.94. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 12.66%. On average, analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

