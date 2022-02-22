National Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,183 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Autodesk by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,716 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 228.6% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $2,338,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,014,037 shares of the software company’s stock worth $295,998,000 after acquiring an additional 18,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $354,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,109 shares of company stock worth $1,311,749 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Autodesk from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.13.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $216.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.19 and a twelve month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

