National Asset Management Inc. Sells 267 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,932,503,000 after acquiring an additional 689,662 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Biogen by 0.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,417 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Biogen by 105.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after acquiring an additional 468,973 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Biogen by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,294,000 after acquiring an additional 51,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Biogen by 113.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,636,000 after acquiring an additional 399,310 shares during the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIIB. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.73.

Shares of BIIB opened at $209.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.25 and a 200-day moving average of $267.16. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $207.61 and a one year high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

