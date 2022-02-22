National Asset Management Inc. Sells 99 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter.

XAR opened at $112.58 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.57 and a fifty-two week high of $136.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.43.

