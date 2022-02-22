National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Upgraded to Buy by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has C$117.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NA. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cormark reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Desjardins cut National Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$108.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$103.19.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

TSE NA opened at C$101.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$99.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$99.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.35 billion and a PE ratio of 11.34. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$74.60 and a 12 month high of C$106.10.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.20 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5309372 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.70%.

In related news, Director Denis Girouard acquired 11,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$34.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$377,171.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,064 shares in the company, valued at C$1,399,871.76. Also, Senior Officer William Bonnell acquired 31,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$44.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,400,593.92. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 39,222 shares in the company, valued at C$1,763,421.12. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 73,517 shares of company stock worth $4,226,650.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.